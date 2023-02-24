Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have arrested a fifth man.

The man, aged 43, was arrested in the Stewartstown area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Four men aged 22, 38, 45 and 47 also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.

Police have confirmed they are treating the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell as terrorist-related and carried out by the New IRA.

It comes after leaders of the five main political parties in Northern Ireland held a joint press conference alongside PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne where Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill described the shooting as an “attack on the peace process”.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital following the shooting at a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday.

Speaking on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan said: “Following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday, 22nd February I can confirm that we are now treating it as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry is the New IRA."

DCI Caldwell has suffered life-changing injuries, according to Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation which represents rank and file officers.

A fourth man was arrested overnight in the attempted murder investigation.

The 22-year-old was arrested in the Coalisland area in the early hours of Friday morning. Three men aged 38, 45 and 47 also arrested in Co Tyrone remain in custody.