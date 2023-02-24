| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

latest PSNI officer shooting: fifth man arrested as New IRA confirmed as ‘main line of enquiry’

DCI John Caldwell Expand

Close

DCI John Caldwell

DCI John Caldwell

DCI John Caldwell

Garrett Hargan

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell have arrested a fifth man.

The man, aged 43, was arrested in the Stewartstown area under the Terrorism Act and is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Most Watched

Privacy