PSNI has ‘serious concerns’ over Easter Monday terror trap in Derry

The PSNI has serious concerns that public disorder is planned for Derry on Easter Monday aimed at trapping police officers.

Around 94 republican parades are expected to take place around Northern Ireland against the backdrop of a severe terror threat.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, speaking at a press conference, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength are expected in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong community intelligence coming forward in relation to Monday’s events and real concern that there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police," he said.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, said police are aware of two parades scheduled to take place in Derry on Easter Monday – in Rosemount in the morning and in Creggan in the afternoon.

“Organisers of parades are legally required to give formal notification of their intentions ahead of such events,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of today, Thursday, the organisers have not done this. Consequently, both of these events are un-notified and will, therefore, automatically commit criminal offences if they go ahead un-notified.

“We’ve been engaging with key community representatives in advance of both of these events and we encourage the organisers to consider submitting the required documentation to the Parades Commission as there is still time to do so.

“As a police service, we have a professional duty to take steps to prevent offences from occurring, to maintain the peace and keep people safe.

“It is our intention to police these events proportionately on the day. However, if both events are un-notified that will require a larger police presence and operation than had these events been notified and legal.

"An evidence gathering operation will be in place in the city as these events take place, after which we will review any evidence gathered to identify any offences that may be committed.”’

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan called for assurances from Chief Constable Simon Byrne that the PSNI response to tackle the increased threat would be measured.

He said: “I fully recognise the seriousness of the situation facing our police officers and the vast, vast majority of people I speak with on a daily basis, stand with the PSNI at this time of increased danger and risk.

"However, in order to maximise the effectiveness of policing, we have to maximise the support for and acceptance of the PSNI in order to combat groups that control communities here.

“These so-called republican groups will do all they can to undermine policing and the characterisation of the service as ‘imperial crown forces’ coming down hard on nationalists.

"To counter that argument, it is absolutely essential that investigations and enquiries are seen to be carried out with proportionality and equity.”

The PSNI insists it is prepared for all eventualities as it prepares to embark on Operation Rondoletto during the presidential visit to Belfast.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the force has spent weeks planning for the arrival of Joe Biden on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected here to take part in "a number of events" to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Todd was asked if the historic occasion provides additional motivation for dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

"We plan for the worst and we hope for the best to be quite frank," he said.

"We will respond to the intelligence as it develops. We have no such intelligence."

It comes Mr Byrne confirmed the PSNI has made temporary changes to shift patterns to ensure more officers are available for frontline duties over the next 10 days.

He said resources would be further challenged by the visit of Mr Biden.

About 300 officers will be drafted in from other UK forces to help with the security operation which is expected to cost £7m when combined with the cost of policing Easter events.

The unprecedented demand on policing has not been seen since the G8 summit was hosted by the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh in 2013.