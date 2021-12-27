Prolific burglary gang suspected of using children as young as six to raid properties

Ireland’s most prolific burglary gang, who target elderly homeowners across the country, are suspected of using children as young as six to carry out their crimes.

An Irish Independent investigation into the Cock Wall group has also established that many of its main members remain highly active despite facing serious charges before the courts.

There have been fears that burglaries – which have dropped significantly in recent years – will rise again over the winter months, with a particular concern in rural areas.

The prime targets for officers across the country remain the Cock Wall gang, who have around 80 direct associates based primarily in south Dublin, Kildare and north Wicklow.

They are led by a veteran criminal in his 70s, with a number of prolific burglars in their 40s leading sub-cells of the organised crime group who prey mainly on old people.

The youngest person linked to the gang is a six-year-old boy, while several juveniles are also believed to be used by the adults to commit burglaries and thefts.

“This gang have been operational for decades and it is no secret that they use minors for the purposes of criminality and to avoid detection,” a source said.

“This may not be the case in every crime, but gardaí suspect a child as young as six has been used by the gang to gain access to homes.

“Many of their more active members are still only teenagers but are already well-known to gardaí in various divisions.”

A senior figure within the organised crime group is ‘Red’ John Wall (55), who has previous convictions for burglaries.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) sought a judgment of €2m against him in 2017.

The Tallaght man previously received a three-year sentence over an incident in 2006 when a group of burglars broke into four homes in Killarney, Co Kerry, in just 40 minutes.

Another key associate of the gang is Wall’s brother, Andrew (46), who has previous convictions for manslaughter after fatally shooting a man and possession of stolen jewellery taken during a burglary.

The Cab previously seized more than €275,000 from Andrew Wall over his burglary gang links, and he was also deported from the US in 2018. He had been arrested for shoplifting and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime in New Jersey and was living there illegally.

The gang has been targeted in several garda operations in the past two years but is still highly active.

At least a dozen of its closest associates have been charged over separate burglaries and other crimes in Dublin, Meath, Kildare and the west of Ireland.

However, gardaí suspect they are still operational in burglaries nationwide after being granted bail by the courts.

They include a prolific burglar in his late 40s who is currently facing serious charges over at least two separate burglaries in two counties.

He and a number of younger associates are believed to be involved in a recent crime wave, with investigations into the burglary cell continuing.

The Cock Wall gang carry out detailed surveillance in groups of four or five before blitzing a rural town and then using the motorway networks to flee the area.

While the criminals prefer to use stealth to break into homes, they have been known to use violence when confronted.

There have also been concerns about them when intercepted by gardaí as they escape, often by ramming patrol vehicles and using any other means necessary to get away.

Another close associate of the gang was Tallaght man Dean Maguire (27), who died with two associates when the stolen car he was a passenger in crashed into a truck on the M7 earlier this year.

Overall, the number of burglaries nationwide have decreased dramatically in recent years.