| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Prolific burglary gang suspected of using children as young as six to raid properties

Members of ‘Cock Wall’ crime group still active despite facing charges currently before courts

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Robin Schiller

Ireland’s most prolific burglary gang, who target elderly homeowners across the country, are suspected of using children as young as six to carry out their crimes.

An Irish Independent investigation into the Cock Wall group has also established that many of its main members remain highly active despite facing serious charges before the courts.

Most Watched

Privacy