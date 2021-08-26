Prolific armed robber held with three others over €50,000 cash-in-transit robbery

ONE of the capital's most prolific armed robbers is in Garda custody this evening being quizzed on suspicion of carrying out a cash-in-transit raid.

Up to €50,000 was stolen when the cash box was robbed at gunpoint in Crumlin last June.

Gardaí identified a number of local criminals for questioning within hours of the raid being carried out.

This afternoon detectives attached to Crumlin Garda station arrested three men and a woman as part of the investigation into the armed robbery.

Sources have told Independent.ie that one of the suspects is a 34-year-old criminal who is considered one of the most active armed robbers in the city.

He has served separate jail terms for armed raids and is a high-priority target for both local gardaí and national units.

The suspect has also previously been involved in a jailhouse attack while serving a lengthy prison term.

"This individual is linked to a close group of armed robbers, some who are related, and are suspects for a number of well-planned crimes,” a source said.

"They are a highly active grouping and are considered one of the most prolific armed robbery gangs in Dublin.”

The four suspects remain in Garda custody under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

A woman in her 20s as well as two men in their 20s and 50s are also being detained at separate Garda stations in south Dublin.

They are being quizzed in relation to a robbery at a post office on the Old County Road, Crumlin, on June 3 last and can be held for up to three days.

A cash-in-transit worker was held at gunpoint and threatened before the cash box, believed to have contained up to €50,000, was stolen.

The suspect then fled the scene in a Ford Focus which was found a short distance away on Windmill Avenue.

Gardaí recovered the vehicle for a technical examination while the cash box wasn't located.

A Garda spokesman said investigations into the raid are ongoing.

It was the second cash-in-transit robbery in the area in the space of three months.

In February a cyclist dressed in an An Post uniform carried out a raid outside a post office in Crumlin Village.

A cash-in-transit employee had entered the premises with a cash box before being approached by a man holding a firearm.

The armed suspect then escaped on a bicycle down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road, in Crumlin.

It’s believed the cash box taken in that raid contained around €50,000.