Profiled: 'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare, 'Whacker' Duffy and others convicted in Martin Byrne abduction case

So far six of the men involved in abducting security chief Martin Byrne in June 2015 have been convicted as part of the garda investigation.

The motley crew was made up of dissident terrorists, a violent burglar and a criminal who survived a serious attempt on his life.

Also involved were a father-of-seven who thought he was going to a job interview, and a man who drove his sisters car to the scene.

The seventh man has never been charged, while Jim Mansfield Jnr was acquitted of conspiring with them to falsely imprison Martin Byrne.

‘Border Fox’ Dessie O’Hare

One of the ringleaders in the attack on Martin Byrne was dissident terrorist Dessie O’Hare.

The Border Fox was once the leader of the INLA but in later years became embedded with organised crime in Dublin.

Originally from Keady in Co Armagh, he was born into a republican family and joined the IRA when he was a teenager.

He would become heavily involved in shootouts with police forces both in the Republic and Northern Ireland.

O’Hare would cross over from one jurisdiction to another to evade arrest, which earned him his moniker the Border Fox.

By the late 1970s, he left the IRA and moved to the INLA, with security forces suspecting he was involved in up to 26 terrorist murders during the Troubles.

In 1980, he served his first significant sentence for possession of firearms relating to a shootout at an RUC station, and was handed nine years imprisonment.

Six years later upon his release he was involved in an internal INLA feud which resulted in 12 deaths. He later split from the group and turned his eye to kidnappings.

On October 13, 1987, a gang led by the Border Fox broke into the Dublin home of dentist John O’Grady.

Ransom demands were made and, when they weren’t met, O’Hare proceeded to saw off two of Dr O’Grady’s fingers using a hammer and a chisel.

Gardaí rescued O'Grady but his captor escaped. O’Hare was eventually caught after a shoot-out in Co Kilkenny and was later jailed for 40 years.

In 2000, a legal challenge began to force the State to release him under the Good Friday Agreement.

His licence was finalised in 2008 and he was once again a free man. It didn’t take him long to get in touch with his criminal routes.

O’Hare became close to Eamon Kelly, the so-called godfather of Irish crime, who was shot dead by the Real IRA in 2012.

The Border Fox was a chief mourner at his funeral, even carrying the dead mobster’s coffin.

In an ironic twist, the same day as Jim Mansfield Jnr was convicted of perverting the course of justice for destroying CCTV which showed O’Hare at his hotel after the abduction, the spotter in Eamon Kelly’s murder was given a life sentence for murder.

The Border Fox was handed down a total of seven years in jail for abducting Martin Byrne and assaulting John Roche. He will be 67 years old by the time of his release in 2024, while his sentence for the kidnap of John O’Grady will not be reactivated.

Declan ‘Whacker’ Duffy

The other ringleader of the abduction of Martin Byrne was not as lucky to escape having a sentence reactivated.

Declan “Whacker” Duffy, a hardened dissident republican, admitted to the murder of Sergeant Michael Newman in Derby, England, in 1992.

He pleaded guilty to the crime in 2010 and was released on licence by a Northern Irish parole board in March 2013.

His conviction for the false imprisonment and assault reactivated that sentence, and in June 2020 the High Court ordered his extradition to Northern Ireland to serve out the remainder of that sentence.

Originally from Armagh, Duffy joined the INLA in the 1980s and he was still a teenager when he was involved in the murder of Sgt Newman.

He later took part in the infamous Ballymount Bloodbath in 1999 when his group took six men from a rival gang hostage before beating and torturing them in Ballymount industrial estate.

During a bitter fight, INLA man Patrick Campbell was killed by machete blows. Duffy later served nine years in prison for false imprisonment and possession of a gun.

He was released in 2007 but immediately became involved in a bitter gangland feud with dangerous criminals based in the south inner city, Crumlin and Tallaght areas of the capital.

Duffy’s gang had also become embroiled in a war with “Fat” Freddie Thompson and his associates, which would see a number of attacks.

In 2008 “Whacker” Duffy was charged and subsequently convicted of membership of an illegal organisation.

Following his release on licence for the murder of Sgt Newman, once again offered his services as a thug for hire.

He became involved in the plot to abduct Martin Byrne, and on the morning of the kidnapping told the security adviser he “wouldn’t be as brave now” before the seven-man gang abducted him.

Duffy was originally due to remain in custody here until this year when his sentence was completed.

However, he was extradited in June 2020 to serve the remainder of his life sentence in Northern Ireland.

Other gang members

The other gang members were a violent burglar, a criminal who survived a murder attempt, a man who thought he was going to a job interview and another who drove his sisters car to the scene. The seventh man has never been charged.

Donal O’Hara, from Glin Park in Coolock, was on bail for a violent burglary at the time of Martin Byrne’s kidnapping.

He was one of a gang of seven who attacked the home of the Corcoran family at Burnchurch, south Tipperary, in November 2013.

The gang broke into the home of Mark and Emma Corcoran armed with a sawn-off shotgun, a handgun and a machete.

Mrs Corcoran managed to dial 999 and left her mobile phone on for seven minutes, during which the gang could be heard shouting: “We’ll kill your f***ing kids.”

O'Hara was sentenced to 12 years with seven suspended for his role in the burglary.

While on bail, he was hired as “muscle” for the attack on Martin Byrne, and was also seen on CCTV attacking John Roche.

When arrested in a nearby restaurant, O’Hara was found with Mr Roche’s blood on his shoe.

He is now serving a total of three years for assault and false imprisonment after his sentence was increased on appeal by the DPP.

Also involved in the incident was Christopher Maguire, who was given a fully suspended three-year sentence for false imprisonment.

Just a year after the abduction, Maguire, previously from Dun Emer Place in Lusk, Co Dublin, had survived a serious attempt on his life in July 2016 when he was shot five times.

He was also given a 21-month jail term in May 2020 for assaulting his sister and later threatening to shoot her and her husband.

Two other members of the gang appeared to be unaware of what they were becoming involved in.

Father-of-seven Desmond McGrath of Cushlawn Park in Tallaght, was told he would be attending a job interview for security work prior to becoming involved in the eviction.

When arrested, he was dressed as a bouncer and was given a three-year jail term for false imprisonment and assault.

Daniel Kane, from Hollycourt in Ballybrack, was jailed for a total of four years for the same charges.

The Special Criminal Court said there was a “reasonable possibility” that Kane did not know the extent of what he became involved in.

This included the fact that he did not disguise himself, and that he drove to the Towers in his sister’s car, in which he left identifying documents.

The seventh member of the gang has not yet been brought before the courts.