Probe underway after man who threatened gardaí is shot dead

A man who was shot by gardaí after he threatened them with a knife during a major incident today, has died.

An investigation is underway following the incident, which happened in a housing estate in Clonee on the Dublin/Meath border at around 1pm.

Independent.ie understands the 27-year-old man was shot three times.

It is understood it began when the man threatened staff at a nearby shop.

Gardaí were alerted and a foot chase began.

Sources say that the man then threatened gardaí with a large knife outside a house.

Armed officers were then called to the scene and the man continued to act in a threatening way.

It is understood the man was tasered at the scene and pepper sprayed but still refused to comply with garda directions to drop the knife

It is understood that a number of shots were discharged by officers.

A Garda spokesperson said in a statement earlier: “Gardaí are currently at scene of an incident that occurred this afternoon at approximately 1pm in the Manorfield area, Clonee, Co. Meath. A Garda firearm was discharged during the course of the incident.

“A man, details currently unknown, is currently being treated at the scene by paramedics. Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time."

Online Editors