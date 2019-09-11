Gardai and prison officials are investigating the discovery of a stun gun inside the secure area of an Irish jail.

Probe launched after stun gun, drugs and phones discovered in Irish prison

The taser, which is classified as a firearm, was seized along with drugs and phones during searches in Castlerea Prison over two days..

Members of the Operational Support Group (OSG) carried out a pre-planned raid in the Co Roscommon jail.

During the searches a stun gun was recovered along with a large quantity of homemade alcohol, a small amount of cocaine and cannabis as well as several mobile phones.

Castlerea Prison, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Photo : Keith Heneghan / Phocus.

Sources said the raids, which were carried out yesterday and today, followed a confidential tip-off that a firearm was being stored in the jail by inmates.

It’s being investigated if the contraband was being thrown over the prison wall into the unit before being collected by inmates.

This is suspected of being the main smuggling route used to get contraband into Castlerea Prison.

The area searched is where inmates approaching the end of their prison sentence are housed.

While it is a secure unit, it houses prisoners who are not considered a major risk and who enjoy a certain level of freedom.

Authorities are attempting to establish who owns the stun gun as it was not discovered in possession of an inmate.

A spokesman said: “The Irish Prison Service can confirm that following an intelligence lead operation a significant amount of contraband was discovered in the “Grove area” of Castlerea Prison.

“The Irish Prison Service are currently carrying out an investigation into same.”

Online Editors