Gardai are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Drogheda last night.

The incident happened on Scarlet Street on the northside of the County Louth town at 8.40pm.

A window was smashed in the front of the house and the petrol bomb ignited.

There was one man in his 30s in the house at the time but he managed to escape unharmed.

Gardai in Drogheda are investigating the incident.

Online Editors