Prisoner makes jailhouse confession claiming he is Regency Hotel shooter – not Gerry Hutch

It is understood the confession was made directly to a senior prison official 

Nicola Tallant

A prisoner has come forward and made a jailhouse confession claiming that he was the Regency Hotel shooter – not Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, it can be revealed.

The inmate, who is from Dublin and is serving a sentence for a serious crime, is believed to have the admission directly to a senior prison official.

