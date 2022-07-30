A prisoner is in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault which occurred yesterday evening.

The man, who is in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station as investigations are ongoing.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner was seriously injured during an incident.

"The matter is being investigated by the Prison Service and also subject to investigation by Garda,” it added.