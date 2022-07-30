A prisoner is in hospital fighting for his life following an assault in Mountjoy Prison, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault which occurred on Friday evening.

The man, who is in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

He was sentenced during the week to six-and half years for possession of a semi-automatic pistol last year.

A garda spokesperson said the scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station as investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that four men entered the man’s cell and subjected him to a severe beating.

Prison officers arrived at the scene.

A number of prison officers are also due to give witness statements to gardaí.

There is believed to be CCTV available of the four men entering the victim’s cell.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner was seriously injured during an incident.

"The matter is being investigated by the Prison Service and also subject to investigation by Garda,” it added.