Prison van in collision with car in Monaghan hit-and-run

Eoghan Moloney

An Irish Prison Service van was in collision with a car in a hit-and-run in Co Monaghan today.

The incident occurred near Clontibret, Co Monaghan, this evening when a car collided with an Irish Prison Escort Van and fled the scene.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the hit-and-run and have closed the road to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

No injuries have been reported to gardaí and no further details were available about the incident at this time, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a hit-and-run and it is not yet known if there were prisoners in the van or how many. Monaghan Circuit Court was hearing cases today.

Investigations are ongoing.

