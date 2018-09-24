Prison officers fear Freddie Thompson has recruited killer Warren Dumbrell to protect him behind bars

PRISON officers fear that ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson has recruited killer Warren Dumbrell to protect him behind bars.

Independent.ie has learned that the two convicted killers are on the same landing of the A Wing in Portlaoise Prison after Thompson (37) fell out with his associates.

He was last month sentenced to life imprisonment for the feud murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas, but just days after beginning his life sentence Thompson was moved away from his former associates.

MURDER

Warren Dumbrell

This includes Barry Doyle, serving a life sentence for killing innocent Limerick rugby player Shane Geoghegan, and Eamonn Cumberton, who was jailed for the feud murder of Michael Barr.

Sources told Independent.ie that Thompson was confronted by these two killers before being relocated by prison officials.

Following the bust-up he was moved into the same area as Dumbrell, where prison officers believe the two men have been associating, and that Thompson will use Dumbrell to protect him from any threat.

“He isn’t on protection but he is certainly feeling under threat from his onetime associates.

“As a result. it seems he has had no other option but to try and use Warren Dumbrell to protect him – which is a bizarre dynamic given that Dumbrell does not normally associate with other inmates, or anyone,” the source said.

“This will obviously cause a major headache for prison officials given that both men are absolutely reckless,” the source added.

Dumbrell (44) is considered one of the most volatile and dangerous inmates in the prison system and has been kept away from the general prison population for a large amount of his sentence.

He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of father-of-six Christopher Cawley in October 2006.

Dumbrell, along with his younger brother Jeffrey, chased the 33-year-old and trapped him in a stairwell at Tyrone Place Flats, Inchicore, before stabbing him to death in front of his wife and two of his children.

He had been imprisoned in the Midlands jail until recently, before being moved to Portlaoise Prison. In a recent High Court challenge against his detention conditions, prison authorities argued that Dumbrell’s behaviour had deteriorated since 2015 as a result of personality changes which have resulted in him becoming more intimidating.

Moving him to the mainstream prison population would negatively impact on his behaviour and give access to contraband and potential altercations with prisoners and staff, it was argued.

During Dumbrell’s High Court challenge against his detention conditions it was revealed that he had been considered to be a most volatile and dangerous prisoner and had accumulated 51 discipline charges.

Thompson, meanwhile, was moved out of Mountjoy Prison while on remand for the murder of Mr Douglas after causing major issues in the prison.

Authorities believe that ‘Fat’ Freddie, along with Cumberton, Doyle and another man before the courts, were responsible for increasing tensions in the Dublin jail, and the four were later moved to Portlaoise Prison.

On August 31, the mobster – who had been involved in organised criminality since his late teens – was convicted of the feud murder of Mr Douglas by the Special Criminal Court.

Delivering the verdict, Mr Justice Tony Hunt sympathised with Mr Douglas’s family, particularly his daughter, who witnessed the shooting.

EXECUTION

He said it was a terrible thing for anyone to see. He further commended the gardai involved, saying the standard of the investigation into his “execution” was “second to none”.

During the trial, the non-jury court heard the 55-year-old victim was shot six times shortly after 4pm, as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown.

A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

Judge Hunt said there was no doubt that Mr Douglas was murdered and that this was an execution which involved intricate advanced planning and co-ordination.

He pointed out that the prosecution did not suggest Thompson was the person who fired the shots, but that he was one of the people involved.

As a result of the guilty verdict and incarceration, Thompson became the most senior cartel figure to be sentenced for a feud murder to date.

Herald