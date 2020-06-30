Prime suspect for murder of Jean Eagers released from hospital and questioned by gardai

The prime suspect for the murder of a middle-aged woman at her Dublin home last week has been discharged from hospital and returned to garda custody for questioning about the stabbing.

Gardai seized a samurai sword and a meat cleaver as well as other items from the home of Mrs Jean Eagers (57) and they are still being forensically examined.

Officers arrested a 60-year-old man at the house and took him to Blanchardstown garda station for questioning.

But he was immediately moved to James Connolly memorial hospital for treatment for wounds, which were believed to have been self-inflicted.

The man was discharged from hospital today and taken to the garda station where he continues to be held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He can be detained without charge for up to 24 hours, excluding rest periods.

Another person, who was in the house at Willow Wood Grove in Hartstown, west Dublin, alerted the gardai and when officers arrived at the scene, the prime suspect had locked himself inside.

Armed gardai shouted warnings at the man during a stand-off and then decided to use stun grenades to disorientate him before forcing their way into the house.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was overpowered and then arrested.

Since the incident last Sunday week, gardai have been carrying out forensic tests on the items recovered from the house and also made a detailed examination of the scene.

They have also interviewed the person, who raised the alarm, and nearby neighbours as possible witnesses.

Gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry and are trying to establish if the killer used any of the weapons recovered from the house in the stabbing.

