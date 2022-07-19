SDLP Cara Hunter, MLA for the area, is pictured (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

Detective Chief Inspector, Neil McGuinness speaks to the press in relation to the murder investigation of Paul Rowlands (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

A murder investigation has been launched following an incident in the Bath Terrace area of Portrush on Monday. Photo credit: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

A man murdered in the seaside resort of Portrush has been named as 46-year-old Paul Rowlands.

He was visiting Northern Ireland from Cambridge had been living in a tent on the seafront, police have said.

Mr Rowlands, a father of five, was discovered by four members of the public around two hours after he was attacked.

His body was found in the Bath Terrace area of the town.

A 39-year-old remains in custody being questioned about the murder.

The two men were known to each other.

While the victim’s body was found in the Co Antrim seaside town shortly after 2am, police believe the attack happened shortly after midnight on Monday.

Mr Rowlands arrived in Northern Ireland in early June and for a week or so before his death had sleeping in a tent close to the Portrush beach.

He had been with another man drinking in the town close to the seafront on the Sunday evening before he was attacked.

A grandfather, his family had expected him to return to Cambridge on July 31.

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness appealed for anyone who had been staying at the apartments at Bath Terrace over the weekend and who may heard a disturbance.

“It’s the type of place where people stay for a short time, so we would be calling on anyone who may have been staying there at the weekend to get in touch.

“He had five children and one grandchild and leaves a devastated family in the Cambridge area. He has parents and siblings and they are devastated and confused about what has happened.”

Expand Close Detective Chief Inspector, Neil McGuinness speaks to the press in relation to the murder investigation of Paul Rowlands (Photo by Stephen Hamilton) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Detective Chief Inspector, Neil McGuinness speaks to the press in relation to the murder investigation of Paul Rowlands (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

Mr Rowlands’ injuries have not been made public.

Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “We believe there was an argument among people who were known to each other and blows were exchanged and sadly Mr Rowlands died.

“Alcohol consumption was a factor in what happened and while we know people want to have fun and enjoy themselves in the good weather, we just ask that they reflect on the devastating consequences that can arise from that.

“We believe that a number of potential witnesses who were in Portrush for the weekend may have returned home, and I am appealing to any of them who may believe they have witnessed anything, or who may have information that could assist, to contact detectives in 101.

"Paul had been living in a tent on the seafront and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Paul in the past number of days and weeks while he was staying in Portrush.”

SDLP MLA for East Londonderry Cara Hunter, who is from Portrush, said: "The whole community in Portrush is shocked. This is an absolutely tragic event - we're known as a very friendly town, you feel safe when you go out at night.

"The Bath Terrace area is a quiet area of our town. It's not too far from the Arcadia. It is so populated around there. Hopefully in coming days we'll get more clarity on what happened here because it's made a lot of people really uneasy.”

Ms Hunter sent her condolences to the victim's family. "I know it will be a very difficult few days for them,” she said.

Expand Close SDLP Cara Hunter, MLA for the area, is pictured (Photo by Stephen Hamilton) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SDLP Cara Hunter, MLA for the area, is pictured (Photo by Stephen Hamilton)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service said they responded to a 999 call at 2.16am.

A NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. No one was taken from scene.”