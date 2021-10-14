Policing Authority ‘seriously concerned’ as more emergency calls cancelled by gardaí

The Policing Authority has said it is ‘seriously concerned’ that further instances of gardaí cancelling emergency calls have been identified in the past month.

It also warned that the amount of calls that require detailed examination relating to their appropriate original classification or reclassification to less serious may be “far greater” than first thought.

This, the oversight body said, includes some incidents that were described as “very high risk”, with the actual number yet to be determined.

Last month the Garda Commissioner said that 53 incidents of 999 callouts being cancelled were identified despite procedures put in place to stop this happening after it emerged that over 200,000 calls were cancelled.

Drew Harris told a meeting of the Policing Authority that a number of gardaí were under investigation as a result and described the matter as “very disappointing”.

However, in the past week Gardaí have informed the Authority of “further issues” which it said “raise questions about the appropriateness of management and cancellation of CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) incidents/999 calls”.

This, the oversight body said in a statement, related to calls that were cancelled since procedures were put in place to resolve the original problem.

It described this as being “of serious concern” and added there were a “far greater number” of calls which need to be examined in relation to their original classification or, in some cases, reclassification.

“It is clear that some of these incidents have been identified as very high risk but the number in this category is still to be determined,” the Authority said.

An internal review by gardaí identified that over 200,000 emergency callouts were cancelled in a 22-month period between 2019 and 2020.

This included around 3,000 domestic violence calls while the Garda Commissioner estimated that around 400 crimes overall were not investigated due to calls being cancelled.

An independent external review on behalf of the Policing Authority was due to be completed this month by Derek Penman, the former Chief Inspector of the Scottish Police.

This is now expected to be delayed due to the additional issues that have arisen as well as “the awaited resolution of legal problems” to listen back to some calls.

The Authority said it is “seeking to understand how these issues have persisted despite the intense focus on this matter since it came to light and to establish how remedial measures may have been circumvented or their intention frustrated.”

A special live-streamed public session with the Commissioner, his senior management team, and the Authority will take place on October 28.

At the previous meeting Mr Harris said that 53 calls had been cancelled since measures had been put in place to prevent this from happening.

He said he was “shocked” that it was happening despite the time and effort spent by the Gardaí to address the problem.

The chairman of the Policing Authority, Bob Collins, described the actions as “incredible” and “utterly dismissive” of people who call 999.