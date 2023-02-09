| 1.2°C Dublin

Police officers go on trial accused of dumping drugs seized in an arrest

Paul Higgins

Two police officers have gone on trial accused of misconduct in public office after they allegedly dumped drugs they seized in an arrest.

Constables Neil Campbell and Michael Campfield are jointly accused of failing to retain evidence and failing to record or provide relevant information when they had a duty to do so between November 21 and 24, 2018, when they had a reasonable suspicion an offence had been committed.

