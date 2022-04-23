Man wanted by Merseyside Police in relation to the theft of Sr. Louise's blue Hyundai on April 11

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after an Irish nun was dragged underneath a car and left in a gutter.

On the morning of April 11, Sister Louise Gibney parker her car outside a post office in Allerton, Liverpool, and left her vehicle to post a letter.

After a man jumped into her blue Hyundai, Sr. Louise ran back to the car and tried to tackle the car thief.

CCTV showed how as the man tried to drive away, he reversed, dragging her along the gutter and underneath the car.

After hitting the car parked behind, the man drove away in Sr. Louise’s car, leaving her lying on the side of the road.

Luckily, she did not have any injuries.

Officers attended the scene and searched the area following the incident but the vehicle could not be found.

Witness enquiries were been carried out and police have issued a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo earlier this month, Sr. Louise said she wants to retrieve her car as it is her “lifeline.”

"I have lived in Liverpool for so long, I've been a midwife in Fazakerley as well as being a nurse in other establishments,” she said.

“People say that crime can be bad in the city, but I have seen the other side of it, and I have always thought about how kind the people in this city are.”

"I blame myself for this, forgetting for a brief moment that I had left the keys in the car. This car is my lifeline, I wasn't thinking, I was just desperate to save it."

The Irish native added: "I don't wish him any harm, I just hope he doesn't use the car to hurt anyone, it could have been a lot worse for me. I would love him to find a different way of life, he can't be happy having to do stuff like that.”

"There are so many programmes that could help this man to live a decent life. No mother wants their child to be like that, you want them to be good, you aren't brought into the world to act in such a way, it would be wonderful to find him the help he needs to live a better life."