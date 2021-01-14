Police in Northern Ireland probing reports of suspicious device near border

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating reports of a suspicious device being left near the Fermanagh border with Monaghan.

The incident was reported late last night in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler in Co Fermanagh, near Lough Erne.

While no roads were closed the public have been urged to be wary of any suspicious objects they might find, and report them to the PSNI.

A search of the area was expected to begin this morning.

“The alert follows a report that some type of device has been left in the vicinity,” said Inspector Michael Patton.

“We are currently investigating this report, working to establish an exact location of any such device and no roads are closed at this time,” he added.

“I am appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects,” he explained.

"The safety of the community is of paramount importance, and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them, but to contact police immediately by calling 999.” Inspector Michael Patton said.

