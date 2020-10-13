Police hunt man on bike after triple Belfast stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast City Centre on on October 12th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Three women have been taken to hospital in Belfast with suspected stab wounds.

Police said the three victims were attacked in separate incidents over the course of two hours while walking along city streets.

The first incident took place on Ormeau Avenue at around 8.10pm on Monday.

A second attack was reported at around 9pm on Donegall Square West, followed by a third on University Road at around 10pm.

The victims' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers said a male suspect was riding a bike and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

More to follow...

Belfast Telegraph