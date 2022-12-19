| 13.4°C Dublin

Police found €580k ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of designer goods in Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s home raid

Half a million worth of designer goods and £40,000 (€46,000) in cash found in Bomber Kavanagh’s home

Bomber Kavanagh&rsquo;s home in Tamworth, England, was raided Expand
Bomber Kavanagh&rsquo;s home in Tamworth, England, was raided

Kavanagh held by police in the UK

Declan Brady

Nicola Tallant

Anti-gangland police seized an Aladdin’s Cave of designer goods worth more than €500k after they burst into the gated mansion of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh in Birmingham.

The huge haul included:

  • One hundred pairs of designer heels;
  • 120 handbags;
  • 36 pairs of Armani jeans;
  • lines of Hugo Boss suits;
  • closets full of Canada Goose and Moncler jackets;
  • and drawers full of expensive watches and jewellery.

