A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Greenan area in west Belfast.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police arrested the man a day earlier following the “sudden death” of Thomson on Sunday morning at a property in west Belfast.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team launched a murder investigation following a post-mortem of her body.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin earlier said police arrested him on on suspicion of murder and of “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.

