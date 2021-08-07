A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl from Dungannon, County Tyrone, died in hospital. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.

The child, who has not been named, died in hospital yesterday.

She was taken to hospital after the Ambulance Service attended an address in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Police said a post-mortem examination would take place to determine the cause of her death.

Today the PSNI said its Major Investigation Team was investigating the circumstances of the young girl's death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon (Friday) after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon. The child later died in hospital.

"As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

"A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child's death.

"Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

"We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details."