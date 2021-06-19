Point-blank execution of fearless reporter Veronica Guerin is Ireland’s JFK moment

The abiding, indelible memory of June 26, 1996 is one of shock: the kind of profound shock that leaves one feeling that the world has turned upside down.

It overwhelms the senses, leaving the afflicted feeling too numb and emotionally incapacitated to absorb the full horror of what has just happened. This was Ireland’s JFK moment.

Everyone at the time remembered where they were when they heard the news of the execution of Veronica Guerin: a wife, mother, daughter, sister and outstanding journalist.

She was sitting at traffic lights in her car at the Naas road when veteran hitman, Patrick ‘Dutchy’ Holland, shot her five times with a powerful .357 magnum revolver at close range.

No crime in gangland’s blood-soaked history has so outraged a nation.

The Guerin murder had an unprecedented effect on the Irish psyche and caused a universal outpouring of emotions: shock, fear, anger and grief.

The emotional response was amplified by the fact that it had taken place a few weeks after an IRA gang shot dead Det Gda Jerry McCabe in Limerick, which created a public perception that the country was being dragged into a state of lawlessness and chaos.

It also sent a shudder of fear through every arm of the State. Politicians, judges, prosecutors, civil servants, media, anyone who could interfere with the workings of organised crime were justified in believing they could be next.

This was an act of narco-terrorism against a fundamental pillar of a civilised society – freedom of the press – carried out by a criminal organisation whose shady membership believed they were untouchable and above the rule of law.

Within 24 hours of the atrocity, people began placing flowers at the gates of the Dáil as an expression of solidarity with the victim. Soon it had grown into a wall of flowers.

Thousands of notes and prayers pinned to floral bouquets expressed sorrow, demanded action and asked God to mind the woman who overnight had become a martyr in the eyes of the people.

The public reaction spurred the Dáil to take unprecedented action. In the space of just four weeks it unanimously passed the toughest package of anti-crime legislation in the history of the State which led to the establishment of the Criminal Assets Bureau. The hugely successful organisation is the legacy to the memory of Veronica.

Even though a quarter of century has passed, it is telling that John Gilligan is still such a notorious figure as the gangster responsible for the outrage. His henchmen – Brian Meehan and Holland – were sent to carry out the killing to protect his evil empire. Veronica Guerin’s fate was sealed in September 1995 when she visited Gilligan at his home to pose the question the State had failed to ask: where did his money come from?

He had spent millions building a world-class equestrian centre, complete with luxury home, even though he had no visible means of income.

The courageous journalist, who had been shot and injured in another attack nine months earlier, got her answer when Gilligan flew into a violent rage and savagely assaulted her.

She later told me that the ordeal had been more terrifying than the shooting. Gilligan followed it up by issuing death threats against Veronica, her family and colleagues. He had even threatened to sexually assault her six-year-old son.

As a result, Veronica made a complaint to the gardaí and the thug was charged with assault.

Gilligan was facing a likely prison sentence which he had no intentions of serving – he was too busy making mind-boggling amounts of money.

Between 1994 and 1996, he ushered in a new era of organised crime, bringing drug-trafficking to a level previously unseen in this country. Together with a loyal gang he built a sophisticated, well-organised industrial-scale operation which was cloaked in secrecy and fear.

Gilligan imported over 21,000 kilos of hashish, in 96 individual shipments, none of which was detected. The street value of the drugs was the equivalent of €250m today.

The shipments included large quantities of automatic pistols and machine-guns – including the gleaming new .357 magnum revolver used to murder the journalist.

Gilligan was conservatively estimated to have made a personal profit of over £16m, or €30m in today’s values. The rest of the mob made an estimated €15m between them. They had a lot to protect.

At Gilligan’s subsequent trial on charges of murder, drug-trafficking and the importation of firearms, the senior counsel for the prosecution, Peter Charleton (he is now a judge of the Supreme Court) summed up the reason for the high-profile killing. “Gilligan had a motive for murder: the necessity of having to protect an evil empire.”

The Guerin murder investigation was led by the legendary, now retired, Assistant Commissioner Tony Hickey.

His handpicked squad of detectives, working from Lucan garda station, spearheaded the biggest search and arrest operation ever mounted by the gardaí. The squad made their mark on policing history as the Lucan Investigation Team.

After 330 arrests, the relentless offensive finally broke down Gilligan’s wall of silence and smashed his operation. Three gang members were the first people to join the witness protection programme and testify against the others.

Brian Meehan, who rode the motorbike in the attack, was the only one to be convicted of murder, while there was only enough hard evidence to convict ‘Dutchy’ Holland, the gunman, for drug trafficking.

Another gang member, Paul Ward, was convicted of murder but the conviction was subsequently squashed on appeal.

Gilligan successfully used his favourite tool of choice, fear and intimidation, to beat the murder and firearms charges, although he was convicted and sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking.

Two crucial State witnesses, his former teenage mistress, Carol Rooney, and Dutch criminal Martin Baltus, were too terrified to testify against him.

Rooney, who fled to Australia following the murder, had witnessed him co-ordinating the attack with his hit team on the phone from an Amsterdam hotel.

The young woman later told gardaí how she heard Gilligan joking to Brian Meehan and Dutchy Holland: “I hear you put a smile on her face. I wonder what criminals she will be investigating now she is in heaven?”

For over two years Martin Baltus had organised shipments of drugs and guns to Gilligan. He also handled millions of his drug money. He refused to give evidence after his daughter was abducted in Holland during the Christmas recess of Gilligan’s trial.