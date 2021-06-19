| 3°C Dublin

Point-blank execution of fearless reporter Veronica Guerin is Ireland’s JFK moment

No-one who was alive at the time can forget where they were when they heard the news of murder of Sunday Independent crime reporter Veronica Guerin 25 years ago next weekend. Paul Williams recalls the background to a killing which sent shock waves around the world and led to the establishment of the CAB

Murdered Sunday Independent crime journalist Veronica Guerin Expand
Paul Williams Email

The abiding, indelible memory of June 26, 1996 is one of shock: the kind of profound shock that leaves one feeling that the world has turned upside down.

It overwhelms the senses, leaving the afflicted feeling too numb and emotionally incapacitated to absorb the full horror of what has just happened. This was Ireland’s JFK moment.

Everyone at the time remembered where they were when they heard the news of the execution of Veronica Guerin: a wife, mother, daughter, sister and outstanding journalist.

