Plans to make it easier for victims of human trafficking to seek protection

It is to be made easier for people who have been trafficked into Ireland to step from the shadows to seek protection.

The Government has approved plans to strengthen Ireland’s approach to tackling human trafficking by taking a kinder and more compassionate approach to individual victims, who often end up as sex workers.

Those who have had a negative experience of State bodies in their own countries may be reluctant to approach Gardaí here in Ireland to confess their situation, believing perhaps that their alien status will lead to their swift deportation.

Cultural reasons also play a significant part in victims being reluctant to approach police, according to a report brought to Cabinet by Minister of State for Justice Hildegarde Naughton.

Her package of proposals will make it easier for victims to come forward and be officially recognised as victims of human trafficking in order to receive appropriate supports.

The new approach being advocated by Minister Naughton recognises that other State bodies and NGOs have a role in identifying victims of human trafficking, in addition to An Garda Síochána.

Many agencies, even charities and outreach organisations, could then have their own right to notify their case histories to a National Referral Mechanism

Only An Garda Síochána is the competent authority for the formal recognition of people as victims of human trafficking at the present time, and thus entry into the National Referral Mechanism, which provides protections for individuals.

The opening up of the NRM would provide a way for all agencies, both State and civil society, to co-operate, share information about potential victims, identify them in the first place and and facilitate their access to advice, accommodation and support.

The Government will now allow a range of bodies, in addition to become competent authorities for the identification of victims of human trafficking:

These include the HSE, Túsla, Department of Justice Immigration Services, Department of Social Protection, Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

These agencies each already have interaction with potential victims of human trafficking, the Naughton dossier points out.

Under the extension plan, they will together form a operational committee, which will make joint decisions on entry of victims into the NRM.

In addition, some NGOs will be designated ‘trusted partners’ and will also be able to refer victims to the NRM. “This will allow an alternative and trusted pathway to enter the NRM, aside from State agencies,” a spokesman said.

The latest move follows the recent announcement by Minister McEntee of an initiative to expunge previous convictions for the sale of sex, or prostitution offences.

“This is a significant step in recognising and responding to the needs of victims of sex trafficking, and those forced to provide sexual services,” the spokesman added.