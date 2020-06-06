Pipe bomb explodes inside car in Co Antrim

A pipe bomb exploded inside a car in Ballymena, Co Antrim last night, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Crebilly Road in the town at around 11pm after receiving reports that a car had been set on fire close to shops in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed a suspicious object in the rear of the vehicle.

The bomb squad was tasked to the scene and declared the object to be the remnants of a pipe bomb that had detonated.

Damage was caused to the car as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “This was a reckless act that had the potential to cause serious injury to anyone who was close to the car when the device detonated.

“Detectives are working to establish a motive and identify those responsible and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2092 05/06/20.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Belfast Telegraph