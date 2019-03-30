THIS is Dylan Lynch, who was jailed this week for six years for two violent assaults – including one in which he repeatedly slammed a door into a girl’s head and set fire to her hair.

THIS is Dylan Lynch, who was jailed this week for six years for two violent assaults – including one in which he repeatedly slammed a door into a girl’s head and set fire to her hair.

Pictured: Teenager who repeatedly slammed door into girl's head and set fire to her hair in 'sadistic' attack

The court heard that the 18-year-old told a witness to the attack to take a video of the door banging the teenage girl’s head and share it with friends on Snapchat.

Our photos show Lynch, of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, smiling at the camera before he launched two separate violent attacks which saw him sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday.

Lynch will now be spending his time behind bars in Mountjoy Prison and sources have told Independent.ie that since his arrival there from Cloverhill, where he was on remand, the teen thug has been “as quiet as a mouse”.

Dylan Lynch attacked a girl in a 'sadistic' and 'degrading' assault

During his trial, the witness said that he recorded the video of the attack using Lynch’s own phone.

He said the girl, who had been drinking vodka with a group in Lynch’s bedroom, had looked “drowsy” when she was put sitting up.

He said that Lynch took a deodorant can and lighter and created a flame at the back of the girl’s head.

Lynch then started cutting clumps out of the girl’s singed hair and throwing them out the window.

Judge Melanie Greally imposed a three-year sentence for what she described as the “sadistic” and “degrading” assault in July 2018.

This is to run consecutive to a four-and-a-half-year term for robbery and assault with a vodka bottle committed three months earlier.

Lynch was on bail for these offences when he attacked the girl.

As a result, the sentences must run consecutively.

Judge Greally suspended the last 18 months on condition that he engage with the Probation Service for 18 months.

She said she was taking into consideration his youth, the trauma of his childhood, his remorse and his own drug addiction issues.

Lynch, of Avonbeg Gardens, Tallaght, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting the teenage girl at his home on July 21, 2018.

Garda Sarah Hogan told Monika Leech BL, prosecuting, that girls who had been with the victim eventually took her out of the house.

The girl and her mother complained to gardai the following day.

In her victim impact statement, the girl told the court that the video of her passed out was circulated and she no longer trusted anyone who was there on the night.

She said she had had trouble stepping out of her home since.

Sarah-Jane O’Callaghan BL, defending, said that Lynch was previously friends with the victim and was now hanging his head in shame over his actions.

She said he was ashamed of the trauma he had caused her and the victim of the robbery.

Lynch also pleaded guilty to assaulting a former Tallaght Hospital lab technician and stealing his phone at Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, on April 16, 2018.

Garda Gary Duffy said Lynch hit the lab technician about five times in the head with a vodka bottle, which broke during the assault.

At times the victim had tried to run away, but Lynch caught him and resumed the attack.

Gda Duffy told Ms Leech that the man had passed Lynch and two girls while walking home from work.

He said Lynch looked worked up and agitated and that he had two vodka bottles.

When Lynch threw one bottle on to the road, the man turned to face him as he was afraid of being assaulted.

Lynch took this as a confrontation and began the attack, the court heard.

Another man, not before the courts, joined in at the end of the assault holding a switchblade and the pair robbed the injured party’s phone. After this, the victim was able to run for help.

Judge Greally noted Lynch had had an “enormously difficult start in life”, with both parents chronic drug addicts.

He was expelled from primary school and functioned intellectually at a low level.

She said that alcohol seemed to be the principal motivating factor in his violent offending and a Probation Services report placed him at a high risk of reoffending.

She noted he did have widespread support within his extended family.

Herald