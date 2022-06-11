Pictured: Moment thieves ransack charity clothes bank set up to help terminally ill cancer patients

A woman checks out an item of clothing as a man holds on to another woman as she delves deep into the clothes bank

This is the moment thieves ransack a charity clothing bank set up to help terminally ill cancer patients.

The shocking video was taken last month by a member of the public in Ballymena who was stunned at the gang as they brazenly rifled sacks of clothes donated by the public to charity.

Two women and a man are seen in broad daylight removing bags from a clothing bank for Macmillan Cancer - a charity which provides end-of-life care for thousands of people dying from cancer across the UK.

Police confirmed last night they were investigating the depressing theft and appealed for witnesses.

We can reveal the incident took place on May 10 at a clothing bank in the car park of a supermarket in the Co Antrim town.

A 38-second video clip, taken from a car leaving the supermarket, shows the gang in action, seemingly without a care in the world.

A man wearing a baseball cap is seen lifting a woman up so she can reach into the clothing bank.

He holds her legs as she goes as deep into it as possible and she passes out as many bags of donated clothes as she can. A second woman is in hand whose job it is to rifle the charity bags and decide what to take.

Anything worth keeping is set into a massive 'bag for life' and she is seen putting a hooded top into her bag of stolen booty.

The member of the public filming the scene is taken aback and can't help but laugh out when the woman inspects what appears to be a pair of child's underpants.

A PSNI spokesperson said last night: "Police are appealing for information following a report of theft from a clothing bank on Broughshane Street, Ballymena."

Inspector Reid said: "Police received a report on Tuesday, 10th May shortly after 5pm that two females and a male had taken clothing from a clothing bank.

"Police are also aware of a video on social media of this incident and officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

"If you think you have witnessed a crime please report it to police at the time so we can fully investigate.

We are keen to hear from any charities in the Ballymena area who believe their clothing banks have been targeted.

"Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and anyone who has information that could assist this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1294 of 10/05/22."

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest UK charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer, as well as looking at the emotional impact.