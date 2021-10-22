Pictured: Moment senior Kinahan cartel associate Gary Vickery is arrested in Lanzarote

This is the moment Spanish police officers arrested a senior Kinahan cartel associate wanted for his role in a multi-million euro cocaine shipment network.

Dublin man Gary Vickery (38) had previously pleaded guilty to having a leading involvement in conspiring to import class A and B drugs worth at least €27m into the UK.

He is due to be sentenced with two other accused, high-level Kinahan member Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh and Daniel Canning from Walkinstown in the capital.

However, a warrant was issued for Vickery's arrest after he failed to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on several occasions, claiming he couldn't get a PCR test.

On Wednesday, he was finally arrested by the Guardia Civil at a pub in Lanzarote following a lengthy surveillance operation.

Officers had been monitoring Vickery for hours while he was on the bar's terrace before swooping on the fugitive.

Images of the arrest, released by the police force, show several officers surrounding Vickery who is wearing a baseball cap, grey t-shirt and navy shorts.

Another image shows police taking the Kinahan associate's fingerprints as he is processed after being detained.

He appeared before a Spanish Court yesterday on foot of extradition proceedings back to the UK to face sentencing. and has been remanded in custody.

The Guardia Civil said they first located Gary Vickery at a house in the La Asomada area of the island from where he ran a pleasure boat rental business with his wife since 2017.

In a statement they said that his co-accused Thomas Kavanagh (53) "is considered the most important representative of the Kinahan organised crime group in the UK",

They added that he coordinated his activities "from a secure mansion with bullet proof glass near Birmingham".

The three senior cartel associates were arrested in 2017 after a four-year investigation by UK police and the Garda's National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The large-scale shipments of cocaine and cannabis they admitted conspiring to import were worth more than £23m (€27.2m) while they also pleaded guilty to laundering the criminal organisation's cash.

Daniel Canning (42) also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of possessing a firearm and ammunition.

NCA Deputy Director Matt Horne said: “Vickery was given ample opportunity to return to the UK following his guilty plea, but has failed to come back on every occasion.

“We will ensure those who cause harm to the UK though organised crime are held accountable, and this case highlights our tenacity.

“I’d like to thank the NCA officers here in the UK, and our international liaison team in Spain, who have worked closely with colleagues in the Guardia Civil to locate Vickery.”

Thomas Kavanagh is the brother-in-law of Regency Hotel murder victim David Byrne and has previously been named as directing a crime network in Birmingham linked to the Kinahan cartel.

The multi-national inquiry resulted in a major blow to his crime network in October 2017 when the NCA seized around €5.5m worth of drugs and more than £225,000 (€252,000) in cash in raids across the Midlands and Dover.

'Bomber' is currently serving a three-year sentence for possession of a firearm after a modified pink stun gun was found in his "highly fortified" Tamworth mansion.