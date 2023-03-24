Detectives have upgraded the disappearance of Annie McCarrick to a murder investigation.

The American woman was 26-years-old when she was last seen alive 30 years ago.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at an AIB on Sandymount Road while there were further subsequent sightings later that day.

This morning Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll said that they were upgrading the case to a murder investigation.

He said they were satisfied from the information available to the investigation team that she more than likely "came to a foul demise".

Det Supt Carroll said the investigation had only been upgraded and they wouldn't be ruling any suspects in or out at this stage.

He also said there have been advances in investigative techniques which may assist the inquiry.

As part of the garda inquiry, investigators have discovered and collated over 5,000 documents and reports, taken over 300 statements of evidence, and retained several exhibits.

On the day of her disappearance she spoke to her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Shortly before 11am she visited the Allied Irish Bank on Sandymount Road to carry out some personal banking.

This, gardaí say, is the last confirmed sighting of Annie McCarrick which was captured on CCTV.

At the time she had made arrangements with friends inviting them to her apartment for dinner the following day.

She was also expecting her mother Nancy to visit on March 30.

Gardaí say there have been subsequent reported sightings of Annie in the Sandymount Green area, boarding the No. 44 bus to Enniskerry.

There were further subsequent sightings of her in Enniskerry Village and at Johnny Fox's pub.

Gardaí today said they were not discounting these sightings but that the last confirmed sighting of Annie was at the AIB which was captured on CCTV.

Expand Close Groceries purchased by Annie McCarrick on the morning of Friday 26th March 1993, in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, had been left unpacked in shopping bags (a receipt in the bags confirm the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am). This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick (Pic: Gardaí) / Facebook

After she wasn't seen for several days friends became concerned for her welfare and reported her missing on March 28 to gardaí at Irishtown Garda Station.

As part of the garda inquiry the senior investigating officer and Det Supt Eddie Carroll have recently visited her mother Nancy in the US.

This morning he also said: "I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Annie McCarrick on the 26th March 1993 or subsequently.

"There are person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about the 26th March 1993 and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or who may have already spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at that time.

"I want to speak with any person who has any information on the large brown handbag which it is believed that Annie was in possession of when she went missing.

"I am appealing to those persons, 30 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.

"The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Annie McCarrick and her family.

"Annie’s father John has passed away not knowing what happened to his daughter.

"Annie’s mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on or about the 26th March 1993. She is waiting 30 years for those answers.

"I, and the Investigation Team are determined to gather all available information/ evidence to find those answers and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.

"I would urge any person or persons with information in relation to the Murder of Annie McCarrick to please come forward to either the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, your local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.”

"I appeal to any person who have information relative to Annie’s murder not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision.”