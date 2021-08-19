Pictured: Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch wears bulletproof vest on Dublin streets amid Kinahan cartel threat

19/08/2021 Derek "Del Boy" Hutch(Wearing baseball hat)out and about in Dublin's north inner city today.The convicted armed robber and killer was released from prison 19 days ago.Photo by Padraig O'Reilly

These are the first photos of killer Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch on the streets of the capital’s north inner city as detectives monitor whether he is attempting to take control of his gang’s street level drug dealing operations.

The 36-year-old, who is a nephew and close associate of jailed gang boss Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was discreetly wearing a bulletproof vest as he walked his home streets looking calmed and relaxed.

‘Del Boy’ who is under grave threat from the Kinahan cartel has been spotted out of his home more often in recent days spending time in a local barber shop and cycling around on a bike.

Senior sources say that he is “getting braver” and is suspected of attempting to “manage the situation” almost a month after being released from jail.

The threat level against ‘Del Boy’ is still officially classified as “severe” and he is regularly monitored by armed gardai.

Our photographs come just a day after his dad Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch (61) was photographed in Swords attending the funeral of his close pal Tommy ‘The Zombie’ Savage who died of natural causes last week at the age of 71.

Patsy Hutch showed up at both the mass and in the graveyard despite the fact that he remains one of the biggest targets for the Kinahan cartel in their feud with the Hutch gang which has claimed 18 lives.

Patsy Hutch has always maintained he has had no involvement in his brother’s gangland activities

Now his son ‘Del Boy’ is feeling increasingly more confident to walk the streets of the capital.

‘Del Boy’ was freed last month after serving a 16-year sentence he received in 2012 for his role in an armed raid in May 2009 in Lucan, Dublin, during which his friend Gareth Molloy was shot dead by gardai.

He was also given a 10 year sentence after he was caught with the gun and silencer in the north inner city.

Before this conviction, he was caged for six years for stabbing Barry Maguire in Co Meath on St Stephen's Day in 2007.

Mr Maguire, who was from the Deerpark Estate in Ashbourne, died after being stabbed in the back just yards away from Ashbourne Garda Station and only hours after spending Christmas with his family.

He suffered a single knife wound, which penetrated his heart and chest, after going to the aid of friends who were involved in an altercation with Hutch and one of his associates.

‘Del Boy’ is the brother of Gary Hutch whose gun murder in Spain almost six years ago kick started the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

His younger brother Patrick Hutch (28) was cleared of murder charges in relation to the 2015 Regency Hotel gun attack in 2019 but now gardai have charged their notorious uncle ‘The Monk’ in relation to the same murder.

Gerry Hutch continues to languish in a Madrid prison and is expected to fight attempts to extradite him back to Ireland.

Gardai believe he had used multiple fake travel documents as well as the Croatian passport that he was busted with in Spain last Thursday.

The Irish Independent understands that Hutch is likely to face further serious charges when he is returned to this jurisdiction, including attempted murder and possession of firearms.

Hutch appeared before a court in Madrid on Saturday following an overnight transit, via armed convoy, from the Guardia Civil Command Centre in Fuengirola.

He is expected to hotly contest his extradition here despite facing tougher conditions in the Madrid prison than he is likely to face here and the entire process could take a number of months to be resolved in the Spanish courts.

‘The Monk’ is estimated to be still worth many millions of euro because of a major property portfolio which stretches from the capital’s north inner city to Turkey.

Over the years it is suspected that Hutch amassed his international property network through money laundering schemes as well as simple hardnosed shrewd investments.

This is despite the fact that he handed over €1.5m to the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in 2000 for unpaid taxes – an event which remained the gardai’s biggest success against him until his arrest last week.