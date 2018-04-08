A criminal who has been the subject of a graffiti campaign by the Hutch mob was arrested in Dublin city centre yesterday following a public order incident.

Pictured: Criminal who is 'prime target' of Hutch gang arrested after being assaulted in Dublin city centre

Exclusive pictures obtained by Independent.ie show the man being wrestled to the ground by gardai on Sean McDermott Street at 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

It is understood he was assaulted by another man and gardai were then called to the scene. His face was covered in blood and he could be heard shouting abuse at gardai while he was being restrained.

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "A man in his 30s was arrested for a public order incident at 13.45pm on Sean McDermott St. He was taken to Store St Garda Station." The man has been branded a "rat" by Hutch members as they suspect he was involved in the murder of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's older brother Eddie two years ago.

He was arrested over the feud murder of Eddie Hutch (58), who had no involvement in crime, back in February, but was released without charge. The criminal is a former associate of the Hutch gang but has since become involved with the Kinahan cartel.

Gardai still believe that Eddie was murdered simply because he was a brother of ‘The Monk’ – who may have been involved in the planning of the Regency attack, which claimed the life of cartel figure David Byrne (33).

Online Editors