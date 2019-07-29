Pharmacy worker hospitalised after armed robbery

A pharmacy worker has received hospital treatment for an injury they received during a robbery in Dublin.

A pharmacy worker has received hospital treatment for an injury they received during a robbery in Dublin.

The incident happened at the Maple Centre on the Navan Road at lunchtime on Sunday.

A woman entered the chemist shop armed with a knife and threatened staff.

She tried to open the cash register but failed, and escape with a quantity of tablets.

A staff member was injured during the robbery. It is believed they were cut by the knife the woman was wielding and received hospital treatment afterwards.

The raider escaped on foot and gardai are investigating.

In a second incident in Dublin yesterday a masked raider armed with a gun threatened staff at a shop in Dolphins Barn on the southside at 8am.

They approached a security guard after entering the shop and then left with a small sum of cash in the direction of Dolphins Barn.

Gardai are also investigating this robbery and examining CCTV in both cases.

Online Editors