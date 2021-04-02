| 7.1°C Dublin

Petrol bombs and bricks thrown as police come under attack in south Belfast

Picture by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph Expand

Allison Morris

There were violent scenes at Belfast’s Shaftsbury Square on Friday night as crowds of loyalist youths clashed with police.

Petrol bomb and bricks were thrown at police lines with a crowd of around 200 people involved in the disturbances which followed a protest advertised on social media earlier in the day.

In scenes reminiscent to the 2012 flag protests, loyalists gathered in a number of locations on Friday to hold mini demonstrations.

