Petrol bombs and bricks thrown as police come under attack in south Belfast

There were violent scenes at Belfast’s Shaftsbury Square on Friday night as crowds of loyalist youths clashed with police.

Petrol bomb and bricks were thrown at police lines with a crowd of around 200 people involved in the disturbances which followed a protest advertised on social media earlier in the day.

In scenes reminiscent to the 2012 flag protests, loyalists gathered in a number of locations on Friday to hold mini demonstrations.

Protests were advertised on Facebook to be held at a carpark in Ballymena where several hundred people showed up.

Police closed the road to traffic and observed the crowd.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police have closed the Larne Road and Crebilly Road in Ballymena due to an ongoing incident”.

Motorists were advised to seek a different route.

The largest crowd was reported at the corner of Sandy Row and Shaftsbury Square in Belfast.

Police were forced to close off Shaftsbury Square and the Donegall Road to facilitate the protest, that soon turned violent.

Earlier in the day there were fears that a protest planned for a volatile North Belfast interface would end in violence.

North Queen Street, which links the nationalist New Lodge to the loyalist Tigers Bay is a notorious flashpoint.

Despite being advertised by a loyalist Facebook page there was no protest at the interface, however, police patrols were increased in the area.

Crowds of young people did clash at the Lanark Way interface in West Belfast with stones and bottles being thrown as local community workers tried to defuse the situation.

Loyalist sources say the protests were not organised by any one group and appeared to be driven by social media.

However, some expressed concerns that they were being promoted mainly by an individual widely believed to be a double agent who has in the past been accused of orchestrating unrest in loyalist communities.

Earlier in the evening police said they were closely watching the evolving situation.

“We’re aware of a social media post referring to a planned event, and we are monitoring the situation.

“Clearly we are still in a pandemic and the need not to jeopardise the progress made to date, remains important to all of us. We would therefore ask for people to act responsibly and within the current restrictions”.

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie said: “Any mass gathering is not a good idea will negate the health message and will cost lives.

The sporadic calls for protest came after several nights of violence in the Waterside area of Derry.