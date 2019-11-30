'People are dumbfounded and shocked' - man hospitalised after Cork shooting

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a man (41) was shot a number of times in the north of Cork city last night.

It is believed that the man was en route home and stepped out of his car at approximately 7.40pm last night, when he was approached by a lone gunman in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane, County Cork, on the north side of the city.

The gunman fired a number of shots and the man was hit and wounded.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was the given first aid by the Southern Region Garda Armed Support and was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood that the man remains in stable condition in hospital and no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses in the area with any information to come forward, as well as motorists that may have dash cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4558510 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," added the spokesperson.

Gardaí will now focus on finding the motivation behind the shooting and the nature of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

"The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers," said a garda spokesperson.

"An incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Station where a case conference was held by investigators this morning."

Speaking to Independent.ie, Fine Gael Councillor Joe Kavanagh said that this type of incident in Ballyvolane is unprecedented.

"It's a lovely area, a built-up suburb of people who have lived there all their lives. It's a very settled area and there's a number of high profile sports clubs and schools in the area," he said.

"It's a huge shock for the community, people are dumbfounded and shocked and we don't want to see it happening on our streets.

"It's very rare that something like this would happen in Cork and it's a shock to all, especially the family involved," he added.

Online Editors