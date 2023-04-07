| 9°C Dublin

Close

Pensioner found with serious injuries dies in hospital four weeks after assault

Cork University Hospital Expand

Close

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital

Ralph Riegel

A pensioner has died in a Cork hospital four weeks after he was found with serious injuries.

The 69-year-old man had been in a serious condition since he was found with multiple injuries on March 11 in The Glen on Cork's northside.

Most Watched

Privacy