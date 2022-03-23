Paul Williams: How CAB sprung from darkest days of gangland crime and became powerful weapon against criminals

Innovations in the criminal justice system tend to come about as a reaction to the activities of organised crime.

The principle draws on Isaac Newton’s third law of motion: for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

And so it was, back in the dark days of the summer of 1996, that an unprecedented and deeply shocking action by a criminal gang – the murder of Veronica Guerin by the Gilligan gang – resulted in an equally unprecedented reaction from law enforcement: the establishment of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Over the almost-26 years that have elapsed since then, CAB has earned a global reputation as one of the world’s most respected and innovative law enforcement agencies – an accolade that it richly deserves.

It is an organisation that every Irish citizen is intuitively aware of; a highly specialised unit that hits the criminals and drug traffickers where it hurts most: in their pockets.

Organised crime, including gangland murders and the intimidation of whole communities, is all about one thing: money.

CAB’s role is the same today as it was back in those pioneering days in 1996 when it sent shock waves throughout gangland.

During that time the bureau has deprived criminals, both domestic and international, of hundreds of millions of euros.

It has made life so unbearable for many of our most notorious crime lords that many of them have been forced to flee abroad.

Among the first to leave was the notorious George Mitchell, aka the Penguin, who later placed a contract on the head of Barry Galvin, the charismatic State Solicitor for Cork who became the Bureau’s first legal officer and was one of the main architects of the Proceeds of Crime Act which created CAB.

The new agency also made life very difficult for the likes of Gerry Hutch, the Monk, who became one of the Bureau’s first main targets after John Gilligan.

CAB effectively created a situation whereby Hutch was unmasked to the public for the first time when he was forced to pay more than £1.2m in cash.

The investigation soon spread out and before Operation Alpha came to a close, Hutch’s criminal associates and gang members had been forced to pay more than £40m.

And when the brutal gang war between the Kinahan, Byrne and Hutch gangs broke out in 2016 – 20 years after Veronica’s murder – CAB spearheaded the fightback which sent members of the three mobs scurrying to flee the country.

But it wasn’t just the armed robbers and drug traffickers who found themselves targeted by the multi-disciplinary agency which includes gardaí, revenue, social welfare and customs officials.

It also earned its stripes by rooting out venal corruption at every level of society, including the conviction and imprisonment of former justice minister Ray Burke and Dublin city planner George Redmond.

Being able to track down and seize the ill-gotten-gains of previously untouchable and high-profile godfathers and pillars of society – from cash and Bitcoin to cars, luxury homes, designer clothes, horses, bling, you name it – means that in the mind of the Irish public CAB equals justice.

The basic criteria for becoming an active target of Ireland’s version of Eliot Ness and the Untouchables has not changed over time: there must be assets which can be linked to criminal activity.

It is hard for people of a certain age in this country to envisage that at one time criminals could openly flaunt their illegal wealth and there was nothing that anyone, especially the police, could do about it.

In the pre-CAB era, regarded by many veteran criminals as the halcyon days of Irish crime, gangsters could rob banks and sell drugs and, as long as they weren’t caught in the act, could hang onto the loot.

The other arms of the State – social welfare and revenue – were literally too scared to take on the mobsters and with very good reason.

Martin Cahill, the General, organised the abduction of a social welfare official, Brian Purcell, and had him shot in the legs because he had the temerity to cut Cahill’s dole money.

John Gilligan threatened both the Revenue and social welfare people to such an extent that they also chose not to pursue him any further.

Indeed it had become unofficial departmental policy that such criminals were to be left alone.

Veronica Guerin found herself targeted by an assassin when she dared to ask the diminutive thug the questions the State should have been asking: how he accumulated such obvious wealth – an equestrian centre worth millions in today’s money – while officially unemployed.

Thus CAB was forged in the heat of the subsequent cataclysmic event, which galvanised the nation and impelled all the parties in the Dáil to join forces against the godfathers of a burgeoning organised crime scene.

History was made in July 1996 when, just four weeks after the murder, the Dáil unanimously passed a raft of anti-crime laws which provided the statutory mechanisms to empower the new agency to go wherever it needed in search of the money trail.

The Irish Bar Review described it as “…the most wide ranging proposals for change in Irish criminal law and procedure since the foundation of the State”.

The new powers and structure provided an exciting and innovative departure that was much more advanced and sophisticated than similar units in Europe.

Indeed nothing like the CAB had ever been tried before in other jurisdictions which meant the three men given the task of running it – Fachtna Murphy, Felix McKenna and Barry Galvin – had to make it up as they went along.

The legislation, on which the Bureau derives its powers, was unprecedented in that it shifted the onus of proof onto the criminal through the civil law.

In civil law proof is established on the balance of probabilities instead of the criminal law requirement of beyond all reasonable doubt.

The most significant aspect of the Bureau’s powers is located in the Section 14 warrant – Barry Galvin’s brainchild – which permits searches of the offices of professionals such as solicitors, accountants and financial institutions.

In the pre-CAB era such professionals and institutions were completely out of bounds for the police.

But when the underworld realised it could not shut the new agency down with the more traditional methods of violence and intimidation, it turned to the law.

George Mitchell, Gilligan and other criminals pooled their money and mounted a number of major High Court challenges to have the ‘draconian’ powers of the CAB revoked.

In March 1997, Gilligan made his first attempt to have the Bureau abolished when his Irish legal team mounted a challenge to the constitutionality of the Proceeds of Crime Act, which powers the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Gilligan’s counsel claimed the powers allowing gardaí to confiscate and dispose of an individual’s assets meant: “We are on the slippery slope towards the creation of a police state.”

The Proceeds of Crime Act “masqueraded as a civil statute when it was a criminal law which circumvented the criminal process” and counsel described as ‘Kafkaesque’ the fact that the word of a Chief Superintendent or Revenue official could have an individual’s assets frozen, put in receivership and disposed of, on the basis of assumed criminality, without charge, trial or conviction.

Ms Justice Catherine McGuinness delivered her seminal judgment on the first anniversary of Veronica Guerin’s murder. The judge ruled the Proceeds of Crime Act was constitutional and deemed it to be a “proportionate response” to the threat posed to society by major criminals.

She said members of An Garda Síochana who had testified “painted a picture of an entirely new type of professional criminal who organised, rather than committed, crime and thereby rendered himself virtually immune to the ordinary procedures of criminal investigation and prosecution”.

"Such persons are able to operate a reign of terror so as effectively to prevent the passing on of information to the gardaí. At the same time, their obvious wealth and power cause them to be respected by lesser criminals or would-be criminals,” the judge stated.

Her words are as relevant today as they were all those years ago. The Criminal Assets Bureau has certainly passed the test of time.

Long may it continue to prosper by making criminals pay.

Paul Williams is the author of 'The Untouchables - Ireland's Criminal Assets Bureau and its War on Organised Crime' and the award-winning documentary 'Dirty Money'.