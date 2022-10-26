Paul Williams: Gangland’s sinister use of social media to undermine Gerry Hutch trial shows importance of Special Criminal Court

Gangland’s social media crusaders are showing us why the Special Criminal Court should never be abolished.

Gardaí are investigating the ongoing use of social media accounts by members of the Hutch organised crime gang in what seems to be a bid to undermine the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Since it first emerged that former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall had agreed to testify in the gangland trial, known members of the gang have used Twitter in a blatant attempt to intimidate the witness – as well as his family, who are now being protected by armed gardaí.

But in another sinister twist, a document purporting to be Dowdall’s statement to gardaí was published on an online forum yesterday morning.

It consisted of five pages in which Dowdall outlined his contacts with Gerry Hutch and others on and before the Regency Hotel attack in 2016.

The statement was taken down shortly after being posted, although by then it had been shared an unknown number of times.

It is difficult to see how the social media campaign could in any way prejudice the trial which is being held before three judges in the non-jury court.

The judges of the Special Criminal Court are never influenced by any media coverage and consider, in minute detail, the evidence which is placed before them.

Gerry Hutch is on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the 2016 murder of David Byrne. File photo

Gerry Hutch is on trial at the Special Criminal Court for the 2016 murder of David Byrne. File photo

However, the posting of such a highly sensitive court document is a concern.

As far back as April 2021, Twitter accounts associated with Hutch gang members launched a series of scathing attacks on named gardaí involved in the Regency investigation.

This was around the same time that it is believed Hutch was tipped off that he was about to be arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

The comments began appearing a number of days before the existence of the EAW became public knowledge.

The Monk went into hiding but was arrested by Spanish police four months later and was then extradited back to Ireland.

The same suspect Twitter accounts, which had been inactive for several months, sprang into life again shortly after the prosecution informed Hutch that the former Sinn Fein councillor had agreed to become a State witness in his trial.

In a series of tweets, Dowdall was described as a “rat” and warned that in the social media age it would be impossible for him to disappear into the witness protection programme.

One tweet read: “Nowadays the world is much smaller. Nobody can really hide anymore. A person in WPP (witness protection programme) & located to another country doesn’t get 24hr protection from their new country’s police forces and are left to fend for themselves. Something to think about if planning to enter WPP nowadays.”

Security sources have described the use of social media by the gang as a blatant attempt to intimidate the witnesses. The sources confirmed that the social media posts are being investigated with a view to having the users charged with criminal offences and contempt of court.

It is imperative for the State to pursue this all the way.

Jonathan Dowdall (left) leaves court with his father Patrick Dowdall. Photo: Collins Courts

Jonathan Dowdall (left) leaves court with his father Patrick Dowdall. Photo: Collins Courts

If the current trial was being held before a jury in the ordinary courts then the brief publication of purported witness statements yesterday could have collapsed the trial on the grounds that the jury could be prejudiced if they read the material.

For seasoned observers, this reinforces the vital importance of the Special Criminal Court – our anti-mafia court – in the administration of justice.

The court was established as part of the Offences Against the State Act back in 1939 in order to hear cases where there was a strong chance of witness and jury intimidation.

The court was in the forefront of the State’s prosecution of the IRA and other terrorist groups during the Troubles.

Sinn Féin has demanded its abolition, although they have recently kicked the can down the road on the issue for fear that it would upset the electorate.

But the non-jury court has also played a vital role in the prosecution of members of organised crime gangs with the resources and power to intimidate jurors.