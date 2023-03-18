| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Patrick Irwin profile: Intelligent and equipped with contacts to drug traffickers in South America, criminal’s Sligo power base looks set to grow, gardaí believe

Patrick Irwin (41). Photo: James Connolly Expand

Close

Patrick Irwin (41). Photo: James Connolly

Patrick Irwin (41). Photo: James Connolly

Patrick Irwin (41). Photo: James Connolly

Ken Foy

Patrick Irwin is one of Ireland’s most prominent gangland criminals with the 41-year-old has been involved in serious and organised crime for more than two decades.

Now back living in his native Sligo, detectives suspect his power base will increase with the conviction of his drug-dealing rival Barry Young for directing the activities of a criminal organisation.

Most Watched

Privacy