'Paranoid' robbery and assault accused 'feared assassins were coming for him', court hears


Jonathon Murtagh with his brother Keith Expand

Jonathon Murtagh with his brother Keith

Andrew Phelan

A young man who "practically strangled" a shop worker in an alleged robbery was suffering from "rampant paranoia" and believed assassins were coming to hurt him, a court has heard.

Jonathan Murtagh (25) is accused of assaulting the staff member while stealing a bottle of rum, but his defence said he grabbed the bottle to protect himself because he thought he was being followed.

Mr Murtagh had been given a Garda Information Message - or 'GIM' notice - that he was under threat because of a family member at the time of the incident, his defence said.