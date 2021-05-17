| 14.3°C Dublin

Over €80,000 of cannabis seized and man (20s) arrested in Cork

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Brendan Kelly Palenque

More than €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized and a man has been arrested by Gardaí in Cork.

As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed a search warrant at a house in the Macroom area shortly before midnight on Friday May 14.

During the search, Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of more than €80,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get today’s news headlines, opinion, sport and more direct to your inbox at 7.30am every morning, and every evening, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Cork news

Most Watched

Privacy