Over €1m worth of drugs seized and three arrested in Meath

Over €1 million worth of suspected drugs were seized by Gardaí yesterday evening in Meath.

Suspected cocaine, cannabis, and tablets were seized and three people were also arrested.

At approximately 9:20pm, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle in Slane, as a result of an intelligence led operation conducted by the Navan Detective Unit and the Meath Divisional Drug Unit.

During the course of a search of this vehicle, Gardaí located and seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis).

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her early thirties, was arrested at the scene and she is currently being detained at Navan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

In a follow up search later that evening of a residence in Wilkinstown, Meath, Gardaí seized approximately €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of suspected tablets (Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and approximately €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press and other drug paraphernalia, documentation, and phones during this follow up search.

A woman in her early thirties and a man in his late thirties were arrested at the scene and both persons are being detained at Kells Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act of 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Irish Independent