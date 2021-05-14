Over 3,000 drivers could face retrospective bans over change to penalty points rules

Over 3,000 drivers could face retrospective driving bans over a change to how penalty points were administered to learner drivers.

New legislation introduced in August 2014 reduced the disqualification threshold for learner and novice drivers to seven penalty points from the standard 12 for fully licensed drivers.

The Department of Transport interpreted legal advice at the time to mean that this new threshold should only apply to learner drivers who entered the system after August 1, 2014.

However, following revised legal advice more than six years later, the Department has said it is now applying the seven-point threshold to people who were in the system before that date.

Officials have identified over 3,000 people who may be affected by this change and will contact them individually.

The Department of Transport said that no driver will be disqualified immediately as a result.

However, those who incur penalty points six weeks after being notified could be banned.

Those who should have received bans include drivers who received seven or more penalty points while a learner or novice on, or after, August 1, 2014.

The Department also said that if the total points held before that date plus points received after that date reaches or exceeds 12 points, then a person should be disqualified.

“No driver will be disqualified immediately as a result of this change,” they said in a statement.

“This is because a driver is legally entitled to be advised of the disqualification when they are notified of the offence that causes the disqualification threshold to be breached.

“Should any affected person incur additional penalty points from six weeks after their notification date, which results in them having 7 or more points on their licence while still a novice or learner driver, they will then be disqualified.”

All drivers affected will be personally contacted in writing by the Department to notify them of the changes.

“The Department estimates that just under 3,000 drivers will be receiving letters as a result of this change. Out of 3.1 million drivers, this equates to just under 0.1 pc of drivers.

“The Department of Transport has found no evidence that the affected drivers have been involved in a fatal or serious collision while they should have been disqualified,” it added.