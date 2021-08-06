Over €2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

Over €2m worth of illegal drugs were seized by Revenue in Dublin today.

Revenue officers examining parcels in a premises in Dublin today seized approximately 100kg of herbal cannabis.

A garda spokesperson said no arrests have been made yet and investigations are ongoing.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation between Revenue's Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau(GNDOCB).

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.