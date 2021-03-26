Over 2,700 house party fines issued in 2021 so far

Over 2,700 fines have been issued so far to people attending or organising house parties, with around 400 being issued this week.

An Garda Síochána have revealed that 16,434 fines have been given out to people for breaking Covid-19 regulations, with the majority of them (12,336) being €100 fines for non-essential travel.

However, Gardaí noted that people are still meeting up for parties, with 554 €500 fines issued for organising a house party and 2,159 €150 fines issued for attending a house party.

In the last week alone, 88 additional fines were given to party organisers and 317 to attendees.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon thanked most members of the public for following Covid-19 guidelines.

“Your sacrifice and support is very much appreciated,” she said. “We know it is hard, but please keep it up.”

“Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19.

“The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands.”

Garda figures show that the majority of fine offenders were men, with only 25pc of all fines issued to women.

In addition, over half of all fines are given to young people between the ages of 18 to 25. People over the age of 45 only represent 10pc of all offenders.

Fines are also consistently given out as much during the weekend as the rest of the week, with 49pc of fines issued on either Saturday or Sunday. February was also the month with most individual offenders, with 7,041. Comparatively, only 4,927 fines have been given out in March so far.

There were 293 fines of €80 each given to people for not wearing a face covering, while there were also 313 fines of €100 issued for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

Offenders have 28 days to pay their fine, after which they will receive a court date. There they could face a fine of €1,000 or even imprisonment. Courts are also open to reporting by local and national media.

