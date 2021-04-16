Over 20,000 fines for breaching Covid-19 rules, with 3,500 issued for house parties

Gardaí have given out over 20,000 fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations, with more than 3,500 issued for attending or organising house parties.

As of yesterday evening, 718 fines for organising a house party were given out, requiring the offender to pay €500.

In addition, 2,855 fines were issued to people who attended a house party, with a cost of €150. In total, 20,280 Covid-19 fines have been sent out.

Speaking today, the deputy commissioner of policing and security Anne Marie McMahon thanked the vast majority of the public for complying with Covid-19 regulations.

“All of us in An Garda Síochána appreciate this,” he said. “It is important now that we continue to do the right things. We need to maintain social distancing, limit our contacts, and regularly wash our hands.”

“Please do not gather in large groups or attend or host house parties. Being at such gatherings puts you, your loved ones and everyone you have contact with after at risk of catching Covid-19.”

In addition to the house party fines, 14,650 fines of €100 have been given out for non-essential travel. Outside of that, 1,186 €500 fines have been issued for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

There’s also a €80 fine for not wearing a face covering in areas in which it’s required, with 341 people having received this fine. A further 407 fines of €100 have been given out for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State.

A person who has received a Covid-19 fine is allowed to appeal it, with those who accept the fee having to pay within 28 days. Those that fail to pay within four weeks will receive a court date.

This can lead to a conviction for a first offence in the District Court with a fine of €1,000 and/or imprisonment.

An Garda Síochána is again advising the public to take into account the new restrictions when planning their weekend activities. Since April 12, people have been allowed to move within their country or 20km of their home. They are also permitted to meet up with one person from another household outside, excluding private gardens.

Gardaí also reminded people that if they break travel restrictions, it is not only the driver who can be fined, but every adult in the car. This is also the case for groups of adults undertaking activities such as cycling or walking.

However, travel restrictions do not apply in cases of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm.

