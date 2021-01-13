Over €100,000 worth of drugs seized in major raid targeting “prime target” for Gardai

Drugs seized during a number of searches in Ballina, Co Mayo

GARDAÍ have seized over €100,000 worth of drugs as part of an operation targeting one of the largest drug dealers in the west of Ireland.

Yesterday evening members of the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a number of searches in Ballina shortly before 5pm.

One raid on a derelict house led to cocaine worth around €70,000 being recovered along with €20,000 worth of cannabis.

A second search of a residential property led to cocaine and cannabis worth over €12,000 being discovered and seized.

Other drug dealing paraphernalia including a vacuum packer and weighing scales have also been seized as part of the operation.

No arrests have yet been made but gardaí expect to question a number of people in relation to the significant seizure.

One of those is a significant drug dealer from Ballina who is a top target for Mayo gardaí.

The middle-aged man has been a long term target for members of the divisional drug unit and has been involved in the drugs trade for several decades.

A source said: “This individual is certainly one of the prime targets for gardaí in Mayo and has been heavily involved in dealing around the county for a long time, predominately in Ballina.

“Gardaí in the division now have the resources to target drug dealers and the amount of searches being carried out is putting huge pressure on these gangs.

“As a result, those higher up the food chain are taking greater risks and holding on to large amounts of drugs themselves,” the source added.

Investigations into the seizure are continuing which gardaí say was part of an intelligence led investigation into the sale and supply of drugs.

A Garda spokeswoman said that all of the drugs recovered will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

“Various other items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were also seized including a vacuum packer and weighing scales.

“No arrests have been made to date,” the spokeswoman added.

