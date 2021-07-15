Over 10 million illegal cigarettes worth €7 million seized at Dublin Port

The 'Blue River' branded cigarettes were seized at Dublin Port

Over 10 million cigarettes that were concealed in furniture were seized in Dublin Port today.

A total of 10.5 million cigarettes, with an estimated retail value of €7,350,000, were found by Revenue officers. This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,754,000.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Blue River', were discovered in a container that came from Vietnam that had arrived in Ireland on a vessel from Rotterdam.

The cigarettes were concealed in furniture and were discovered with the use of a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle.

A Revenue spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

They added: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy

and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.”