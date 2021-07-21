Online hate crime reporting form launched by gardaí 

An online hate crime reporting form has been launched by gardaí, and it can be used from today, July 21.

A working hate crime definition has also now also been devised as part of the Garda Síochána Diversity and Integration Strategy.

According to gardaí, the definition is “in line with best international practice, recognises the current and emerging diversity of our communities and aims to protect all diverse and minority groups in society.”

Hate crime is defined as: “Any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person to, in whole or in part, be motivated by hostility or prejudice, based on actual or perceived age, disability, race, colour, nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender.”

The online hate crime reporting mechanism, which can be accessed on www.garda.ie, is a system that allows such crimes to be reported in a non-emergency manner.

The aim of the service is to provide increased accessibility to the garda service, particularly for victims of hate crime who may have previously been reluctant to report to An Garda Síochána.

All online reports will be examined by members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit (GNDIU).

Superintendent Michael Corbett said hate crime is “significantly underreported” in Ireland.

"If you have been the victim of a hate crime please report it to An Garda Síochána, we are here to help you. Let’s stop hate together,” he added.

Dami Babade, who reported an incident of a hate crime related assault to gardaí, said he is in support of the new online system.

“As a victim of hate crime assault, I know the importance of reporting to the gardaí. I’m delighted to support the launch of an online system for reporting it,” he said.

"We need to work together to tackle hate crime”.

Assistant commissioner Paula Hilman said the system enables victims to report a hate crime in a “way they may feel more comfortable with”.

“The impact that hate crime can have on individual victims, their families, the groups to which they belong and wider society can be devastating,” she added.

"The launch of our online hate crime reporting facility will improve accessibility of our services to victims, promotes our positive obligations under Section 42 of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Act, 2014 and supports our mission of keeping people safe. Let’s stop hate together.”