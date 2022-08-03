One person charged in connection with large seizure of fake €2 coins

Gardaí seized almost €3,000 worth of fake €2 coins during searches in Dublin recently and one person has been charged in connection with the operation.

Following an investigation into the circulation of counterfeit coins by Gardaí in the Raheny Garda District, a number of searches were carried out at the end of July.

“During these searches, €2 coins with an apparent face value of €2,920 were seized. These coins have been examined and confirmed to be counterfeit currency. This is the first large seizure of counterfeit coins in this jurisdiction,” a garda spokesperson said.

“As a result of this operation one person was charged and brought before the courts, at the end of July 2022 and assets to the value €73,986.62 have been frozen in bank accounts.”

Gardaí and the Central Bank have issued advice for members of the public and on how to spot counterfeit currency.

To visually inspect coins, people should use a magnifying glass if possible or compared them with other coins to spot a different colour ring and/or core; missing edge lettering; incorrect spelling or front; different size, thickness or diameter or to see if the weight is different.

Gardaí said people can also conduct a “hardness test” as some counterfeit coins will “bend”.

The “magnet test” can also be used.

“Genuine €2 and €1 coins are slightly magnetic. Using a magnet you should be able to lift the coin up, but with the weight of the coin and the slight magnetism you should be able to shake the coin off the magnet with ease. Most counterfeit €2 and €1 coins are either very magnetic, non-magnetic, or just the ring is magnetic due to the materials used. Genuine 50 cent coins are non-magnetic,” a garda spokesperson added.

Members of the public who suspect they have counterfeit currency are obliged to submit it to a local financial institution, the Gardaí, or the Central Bank’s National Analysis Centre (NAC) or Coin National Analysis Centre (CNAC).

Further information is available in the Central bank website: https://www.centralbank.ie/consumer-hub/notes-and-coins/suspect-counterfeits.